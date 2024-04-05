$2 million lottery Scratchers winner in San Jose

One lucky lottery player in San Jose is $2 million richer after winning the top prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Thuy Ho won the $2 million jackpot on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket bought at TPS Liquor in San Jose, the lottery said.

Also in the Northern California city of Manteca, just east of the Bay Area, another Scratchers player walked away with a $1 million prize on an Ice Cool Million ticket, according to the lottery.

Manuel Lopez bought his ticket at the Save Mart supermarket on West Yosemite Boulevard in Manteca.

Meanwhile, Powerball fever continues across the country, with the jackpot reaching an estimated $1.23 billion for Saturday's drawing.

In other draw games, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is estimated at $67 million, and California's Superlotto Plus jackpot for Saturday has reached an estimated $24 million.