Missing Saratoga teen's car found empty in the Santa Cruz Mountains

By NBC Bay Area staff

Katherine Schneider and the vehicle she was last seen in.
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office on Monday recovered the car of missing Saratoga teen Katherine Schneider, but she was nowhere to be found.

Schneider's Honda Accord was found on Skyline Boulevard near Castle Rock State Park in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the sheriff's office said. No one was inside.

The sheriff's office said it had no further updates.

Schneider was last seen July 5 leaving her home in the white 2019 Honda Accord, the sheriff's office said.

She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and straight blonde hair, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Schneider's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 408-808-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 408-808-4431 or email PIO@shf.sccgov.org.

