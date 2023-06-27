MLB denies request to revoke Giants' territory rights, give San Jose a team

The Major League Baseball commissioner denied a request from the San Jose mayor to land a team.

Earlier in June, Mayor Matt Mahan sent a letter to commissioner Rob Manfed asking the MLB to lift the territory rights the San Francisco Giants have on the South Bay.

This dates back to the 1990s when the Giants were planning on relocating. The relocation never happened and the team got a ballpark in San Francisco instead. But, they kept the territorial rights that the A’s gave them.

Commissioner Manfred responded to Mayor Mahan's request in a letter Monday, saying the league is too busy with the A’s move to Las Vegas.

It read in part, “At least until that process is complete, we are not in a position to take any other action with respect to the territories in Northern California or to consider the possibility of expansion."

Mayor Mahan said he respects the commissioner's stance, but will continue his efforts for an expansion team in San Jose.