eBay

San Jose-Based EBay Suspends Transactions to Russian Addresses

"We stand with Ukraine and are taking a number of steps to support the Ukrainian people and our sellers in the region"

By Elizabeth Campos

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

San Jose-based EBay, a multinational e-commerce corporation, has temporarily suspended all transactions involving Russian addresses, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The decision comes as a result of service interruptions by payment vendors and shipping carriers.

"We stand with Ukraine and are taking a number of steps to support the Ukrainian people and our sellers in the region," a company statement read.

EBay's actions will include waiving seller fees, protecting sellers from late shipment penalties and matching employee donations to organizations supporting Ukraine.

"As a result of service interruptions by payment vendors and major shipping carriers, we have temporarily suspended all transactions involving Russian addresses and transactions involving Ukraine addresses may experience delays," the company said.

Russia-Ukraine War Mar 5

Mastercard, Visa Suspend Operations in Russia After Invasion

gas prices Mar 8

As Biden Announces Ban on Russian Oil, Here's What Could Happen With Gas Prices

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"We will continue to evaluate and make necessary changes to our policies and service availability as this situation evolves and hope for a rapid, lasting, and diplomatic solution to this crisis."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

eBay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us