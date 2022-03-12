San Jose-Based EBay Suspends Transactions to Russian Addresses

San Jose-based EBay, a multinational e-commerce corporation, has temporarily suspended all transactions involving Russian addresses, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The decision comes as a result of service interruptions by payment vendors and shipping carriers.

"We stand with Ukraine and are taking a number of steps to support the Ukrainian people and our sellers in the region," a company statement read.

#BREAKING : eBay suspends all transactions with Russian addresses "as a result of service interruptions by payment vendors and major shopping carriers". eBay's headquarters are in San Jose. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Pul1MKIOnJ — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) March 12, 2022

EBay's actions will include waiving seller fees, protecting sellers from late shipment penalties and matching employee donations to organizations supporting Ukraine.

"As a result of service interruptions by payment vendors and major shipping carriers, we have temporarily suspended all transactions involving Russian addresses and transactions involving Ukraine addresses may experience delays," the company said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"We will continue to evaluate and make necessary changes to our policies and service availability as this situation evolves and hope for a rapid, lasting, and diplomatic solution to this crisis."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.