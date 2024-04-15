San Jose

San Jose police arrest former youth pastor suspected of sexually assaulting girl

By Bay City News

A former youth pastor suspected of sexually assaulting a minor over a period of four years was arrested last week, San Jose police said Monday.

A woman told police in January that Brett Bymaster, 47, allegedly assaulted her multiple times when she was a minor, between 2014 and 2018.

Bymaster was a youth pastor at The River Church Community during those years and also volunteered at afterschool programs outside the church, according to police.

On April 11, Bymaster was arrested in Manteca and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor.

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Camarillo #4576 of the San Jose Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force via email: 4576@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 273-2959.

