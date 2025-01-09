San Jose man killed after vehicle careens off transition ramp

A 65-year-old man died after his vehicle went down an embankment near state Highways 85 and 17 in Los Gatos on Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a traffic crash in the area of Highways 85 and 17. They arrived to find a wrecked Lexus SUV on Oka Road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the Lexus driver was traversing the transition ramp from northbound Highway 85 to southbound Highway 17 when the vehicle left the roadway, went down a descending embankment, and stopped near the transition ramp on Oka Road.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP. He was identified only as a San Jose resident, and his name was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900.