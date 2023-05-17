San Jose Police Arrest Student Armed With Gun at Willow Glen High School

San Jose police on Wednesday arrested a student armed with a gun and knife on the campus of Willow Glen High School, according to SJPD.

Units responded just before noon on a report of a student with a firearm on the campus in the 2000 block of Cottle Avenue, police said.

Two school resource officers chased down the student and took them into custody. They confiscated a loaded ghost gun they found in the student's possession, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect is a Willow Glen High student.

The campus was placed in a lockdown for a brief period, and nearby Willow Glen Middle School was placed in a shelter-in-place, according to a school district message to the school community.

Officers were staying in the area as they continued to investigate the incident, but there was no ongoing threat to the public or school, police said.