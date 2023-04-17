Santa Clara Councilman Anthony Becker Delays Plea in Perjury Case

Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker was in court Monday in his felony perjury case but did not enter a plea.

The judge allowed Becker to delay his plea until May 3 as he settles who his legal team will be. He'll remain free but must be booked by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office sometime before that date.

Becker faces two charges related to the leaking of a confidential civil grand jury report about whether the San Francisco 49ers tried to exert power and influence over Santa Clara City Council policy.

County District Attorney Jeff Rosen says Becker leaked the civil grand jury report, a misdemeanor, then lied to the civil grand jury investigating the leak. That second charge is a felony.

Rosen says that while there will not be any criminal charges against the 49ers for them allegedly smearing members of the grand jury, the DA believes those jurors are owed an apology.

"I am concerned this would discourage people from serving on the grand jury in the future," Rosen said. "We are not charging the 49ers with a criminal violation for this conduct. ... However, it does rise to the standard for the elected district attorney to say that's wrong, do not attack individual jurors."