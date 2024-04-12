Outside businesses charging public to book appointments at Mexican consulate in San Jose

The Mexican consulate in San Jose says outside businesses are charging people between $30 and $150 to book what are supposed to be free appointments with the agency.

The selling of appointments has been frustrating for the consular offices. Officials are now trying to do all they can to stop the practice.

Luisa Gonzalez said she called and called but could never get through to make an appointment. She's not alone. It's become a common complaint.

The consulate said that’s because people are going to outside entities and paying them to book their appointments.

The consulate said those companies use multiple phone lines to get through, clogging up the system for everyone else trying to do it for free.

"For us, it's very frustrating because they are taking advantage of the need of our community, and that’s not fair," Consul General Alejandra Bologna said. "There’s a lot of ways to do money, but not like this."

Bologna said clients booking through outside services could be exposing themselves to potential identity theft or other fraud.

The consulate said there is a workaround for those struggling to get through by going online to book or even using the messaging service WhatsApp.

Gonzalez said she finally got her appointment via WhatsApp.

Another part of the issue is availability. Appointments can only be made on Tuesdays. Only 1,000 are available and they’re for the following week.

Last year, the consulate issued almost 50,000 documents, from passports to ID cards and other paperwork.

It’s always a busy place, which is one more reason why the consul general said they can’t afford a third, outside party interfering with the process.