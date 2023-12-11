Authorities investigate suspicious package at West Valley College in Saratoga

A building at West Valley College in Saratoga has been evacuated due to a suspicious package, according to the college.

The package was delivered to the LASS Building, the college said. The building was evacuated "as a safety measure and a precaution."

"There is no threat to the campus and all operations are stable," the college said in a statement.

Campus police and the Santa Clara County Fire Department have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The public has been asked to avoid the area until the incident is cleared.