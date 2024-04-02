No tsunami threat to California after strong Taiwan earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to California and the rest of the west coast following a strong earthquake in Taiwan, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday local time, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

For the latest updates on the quake, click here.

