No tsunami threat to California after strong Taiwan earthquake

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is no tsunami threat to California and the rest of the west coast following a strong earthquake in Taiwan, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday local time, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

