No tsunami threat to California after strong Taiwan earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to California and the rest of the west coast following a strong earthquake in Taiwan, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.
The powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday local time, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
