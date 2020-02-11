Teen in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run on Highway 4 On-Ramp

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition at a hospital after a hit-and-run collision on a state Highway 4 on-ramp in Concord on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at about 9:15 p.m. to a call of a pedestrian down in the roadway on the Port Chicago Highway on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4. The victim, a Concord resident, was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, CHP officials said.

Investigators did not find any vehicle or driver at the scene, but have since located a person and vehicle of interest in the case, CHP officials said Tuesday morning.

No other information about the case was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa office at (925) 646-4980.