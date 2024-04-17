384-square-foot Cupertino home sells for ‘considerably over' $1.7 million asking price

A tiny house in the Bay Area that would fit into most apartments sold for "considerably over" the $1.7 million asking price, a real estate agent involved in the transaction confirms to NBC Bay Area.
The home, which is 384 square feet and basically a studio apartment, is in Cupertino. The agent said the home received multiple offers and could not disclose the final price until pending sale closes.
NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more on the home and examines how the idea of the affordable "starter home" no longer exists. Watch his report in the video above.
