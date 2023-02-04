Tree Down Along SB I-280 in San Bruno

A tree came down along southbound Interstate 280 near Crystal Springs Reservoir in San Bruno Saturday, officials say.
The incident caused a sigalert on the freeway and a partial shut down of the lane that's blocked. It caused a major traffic backup
Caltrans said it will take them a few hours before they can get out there and clean it up.
Officials said no one got hurt when the tree fell.
