How Trump's freeze on federal grants and loans would impact Bay Area agencies

By NBC Bay Area staff

A federal judge temporarily blocked an executive order by President Donald Trump that freezes all federal grants and loans, but not before causing chaos in all sorts of local agencies that rely on federal funding to help their clients.

Dozens of agencies in the Bay Area found themselves scrambling for details on Tuesday and trying to figure out how they will help people without federal money.

The order, which is delayed until Monday, if it goes through is likely to come down hard on those living on the edge of homelessness in the South Bay because some of the aid they get from San Jose's Bill Wilson Center could be frozen.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman takes a closer look at speaks with out local agencies who would be impacted by Trump's order.

Changing administrations in Washington D.C. may be impacting current and future student loans. Here's how.
