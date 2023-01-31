Vallejo

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

By Jodi Hernandez

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California.

The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live.

"Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said. "I don't understand it. I have no words."

FORBES cites Vallejo's affordability, access to wine country and what it claims is a "revitalized downtown."

Mayor Robert McConnell admits Vallejo has its share of issues -- downtown isn't exactly bustling, many buildings are vacant and boarded up, and crime continues to be a major concern -- but he said there is also plenty to love.

"Yes, we have challenges, but we also have many enhancements," McConnell said. "We have a tremendously appealing housing market. We have scenic beauty everywhere. We're really finally putting it together."

Vallejo
