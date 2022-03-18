Vallejo

Vallejo Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

By Bay City News

Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday evening, leaving one person dead.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Pepper Drive, police said.

Officers arrived and found one adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

The motive and circumstances regarding this event have not yet been determined, but VPD says they will release more information at a later time.

