Here's the Story Behind Viral Santa Clara Men's Cross-Country Team Photos

A Bay Area college team is going viral not for their performance, but for their team pictures.

The Santa Clara University Men's Cross-Country team has had a tradition for the past decade of doing something different for picture day. It started as an inside joke with family and friend, but people are noticing now.

The team photo has gone viral from one tweet that has more than 165,000 likes, saying "The Santa Clara Men's Cross County team is the most incredible thing I've ever seen."

In this year's team photo, almost all of the athletes changed up their hair style and grew a mustache, a half-mustache, a bear or mutton chops.

