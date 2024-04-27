Woman hospitalized following crash in San Jose, police say

A woman was sent to a hospital following a crash in San Jose Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Berryessa Road and Sandstone Lane.

According to police, two cars were involved and a woman was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not known if anyone else was hurt.

Eastbound Berryessa Road is shut down from Sandstone Lane to Summerpark Court while police investigate. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.