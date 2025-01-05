Fairfield

Woman killed following crash in Fairfield

By Bay City News

A 28-year-old woman died in a head-on collision in Fairfield early Sunday morning, police said.

One vehicle was traveling northbound on Lopes Road near Silver Creek Road and a second vehicle was traveling southbound around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

One vehicle crossed over the double yellow line, striking the other vehicle head-on, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

The other driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The department's traffic division has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police are not releasing the woman's name until her family can be notified.

Fairfield
