2022 Tour de France: Who are the Seven Americans Competing?

The 2022 Tour de France is officially underway.

The event, known to be the world's "most prestigious and most difficult" race, includes seven determined Americans seeking the iconic Tour de France trophy and a cash prize of $528,000.

The action, consisting of 176 riders from around the world, kicks off on Friday, July 1 with the Grand Depart in Copenhagen, Denmark and concludes on July 24.

Americans competing in the different stages of the epic competition can be watched on Peacock and the NBC Sports app.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are the seven Americans competing in the 2022 Tour de France:

Sepp Kuss

Sepp Kuss is the American to watch.

Last year, the 27-year-old won stage 15 of the Tour de France, becoming the first American to win a stage of the event since Tyler Farrar, who won stage 3 in 2011.

Making his third appearance at the prestigious event, Kuss has also won a stage of the Vuelta de España.

Kuss currently rides for Jumbo-Visma.

Neilson Powless

Neilson Powless was the first US Native American to compete in the Tour de France. He is a member of the Oneida Indian Nation.

Now competing in his third Tour de France, the 25-year-old Powless won the 2021 San Sebastian Classic in Spain, becoming only the second American to achieve that.

Powless currently rides for EF Education-EasyPost.

Brandon McNulty

Brandon McNulty is competing in his second Tour de France.

The 24-year-old’s first tour was in the 2022 Giro d'Italia where he finished 15th overall.

In 2021, he rode in the Tour de France, serving as a domestique for teammate and race winner Tadej Pogacar. A domestique is a rider who works to help and lead their team.

McNulty currently rides for UAE Team Emirates.

Joe Dombrowski

Although Joe Dombrowski has been around for a while, he is making his Tour de France debut this year.

The 31-year-old won a stage in the 2021 Giro d'Italia and has made four appearances in the Vuelta de Espana.

Dombrowski currently rides for Astana Qazaqstan but has spent time with Team Emirates, Splitstream, Bontrager-Livestrong and Team Sky.

Matteo Jorgenson

Matteo Jorgenson is also making his Tour de France debut and will ride in a support role for Spanish Movistar Team lead rider Enric Mas.

The 23-year-old has competed in one other tour in his young career -- the 2021 Giro d'Italia.

Kevin Vermaerke

Kevin Vermaerke is making his Tour de France debut this year.

The 21-year-old has competed in two other tours, winning the ub-23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege and finishing fourth in the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Vermaerke currently rides for Team DSM.

Quinn Simmons

Quinn Simmons is the youngest American competing at this year's Tour de France.

In 2021, the 21-year-old got himself in some trouble for actions he took on Twitter. In the incident, Simmons tweeted a black hand emoji and said "Buh-bye" in response to a cycling journalist who told supporters of former president Donald Trump to unfollow her.

Simmons was reinstated after issuing an apology and denying racist intent.

Simmons currently rides for Trek-Segafredo.