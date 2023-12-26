2024 Rose Parade: Here's all you need to know about the New Year's celebration in Calif.

The 135th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade will roll down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 in a colorful spectacle that will welcome the New Year.

The parade will be followed by the Rose Bowl game. This year, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines will face each other in a game with a spot in the national championship game at stake.

This is what you need to know.

The countdown down is on, fiesta parade floats in Irwindale are 5 of the spectacular musical floats on display at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. Michelle Valles reports for NBC4 News on Dec.26, 2023.

When is the 2024 Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade will begin Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m. PST with performances by artists David Archuleta, Cassadee Pope, Michelle Williams and Rush Davis.

What is the 2024 Rose Parade theme?

The theme of the 2024 Rose Parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian noted that this year's theme highlights how music connects people.

“In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes and dreams, one language unites us all: music,” Aghajanian said during the song announcement.

Singer and actress Audra McDonald is the 2024 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal. Bailey Miller reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Friday Dec. 1, 2023.

Who is the Rose Parade grand marshal?

The actress and singer Audra McDonald will be the Grand Marshal of the event. McDonald's career spanning theater, music and television offers a tribute to the universal language that unites cultures around the world.

McDonald has won six Tony Awards, two GRAMMY Awards and one Emmy Award. She received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2015 and was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people.

What is the Rose Parade route?

The parade route spans 5 1/2 miles. It begins at the intersection of Green Street and Orange Grove. It then crosses east on Colorado Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard, where it turns north. The parade culminates in Villa Street.

How can I go to Pasadena to see the Rose Parade?

Metro

You can take the Metro A (Gold) Line to Azusa to go to the 2024 Rose Parade. According to Metro, the A Line stops closest to the Rose Parade route are:

Del Mar (walk 0.3 miles north to the parade route on Colorado Boulevard)

Memorial Park (walk 0.2 miles south to the parade route on Colorado Boulevard)

Lake (walk 0.4 miles south to the parade route on Colorado Boulevard)

Allen (walk 0.4 mile south to parade route on Colorado Boulevard)

For more information, call (323) 466-3876 or visit metro.net.

Metrolink

Metrolink will offer a special schedule for 2024 Rose Parade attendees, with additional trains on the Ventura and Orange County lines in addition to the 91/Perris Valley.

Earlier departure times for the first trains of the day on the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines were also adjusted. The first trains will arrive at Union Station between 7 and 7:25 a.m., according to Metrolink.

Visit Metrolink's website for more information.

The 2023 College Football Playoff will feature Michigan, Alabama, Washington and Texas and will be the final year with a four-team format. Here is how the CFP works and what’s ahead for the 2024 season.

When can spectators line the Rose Parade route?

People can arrive on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 12 p.m. to look for a spot along the Rose Parade route. They must remain on the sidewalk with all the objects they have brought for the night.

Starting at 11 p.m.. people can approach the blue “Line of Honor,” but not move beyond it.

Rose Parade street closures

Traffic along Colorado Boulevard, from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard, and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street, will be closed to traffic beginning Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at 10:00 p.m., until Monday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m.

Several ramps on the 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area will be closed to control traffic from Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

These are the closures, according to Caltrans:

Highway 210 westbound exit ramp in Sierra Madre

Eastbound 210 exit ramp at San Gabriel Boulevard

Highway 134 eastbound at Orange Grove Boulevard

On-ramp to westbound Highway 134 in Orange Grove

Where can I park?

Parking in the area will be limited and often sells out quickly. Parade attendees are urged to take the Metro or other public transportation to get to the event.

However, there are some options for those traveling by car or RV, through reservations:

Paid parking is also offered, on a first-come-first-served basis in the parking structures near the parade route.

What are the rules for overnight camping?

If you plan to camp overnight on the tour route, you must follow these rules:

Small, professionally made barbecues that are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are permitted along the course, but must be at least 25 feet away from buildings and other combustibles. There should also be a fire extinguisher on hand.

Prepare for the cold and dress in layers. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s overnight.

Tents, sofas or boxes that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

It is prohibited to make bonfires along the route.

No items may be sold along the route without a municipal permit.

The sale of spaces along the parade route is prohibited.

Speakers cannot be sold, given away, or purchased along the route.

Public areas cannot be cordoned off.

Ladders or scaffolding that can be used to view the parade from an elevated position are prohibited.

Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on public roads, sidewalks and other public areas.

Drones are also prohibited on the parade route. The "no drone zone" mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration also extends to flights over the Rose Bowl during the football game. Anyone who violates the drone ban may be arrested, prosecuted, imprisoned and/or fined.

Security will be tight along the parade route, and anyone who breaks the law or creates a disturbance will be removed from the area. Paradegoers are asked to report any suspicious activity and call 911 in an emergency, or 626-744-4241 if it is not an emergency.

For more information about these standards, click here.

How can I watch the 2024 Rose Parade from home?

If you want to watch the event from the comfort of your home, the 135th Rose Parade will air live on sister network NBC from 8 to 10 a.m. PST.

You can watch the event broadcast on Peacock.

Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this article. Haz clic aquí para leer este artículo en español.