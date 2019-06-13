Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for the 1st Time Since Acquittal - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Heat Relief as High Pressure Moves East
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for the 1st Time Since Acquittal

Knox was swarmed by media when she arrived at an airport in Milan Thursday

Published 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for the 1st Time Since Acquittal
    Antonio Calanni/AP
    Amanda Knox, right, exits the airport from a side entrance upon her arrival in Linate airport, Milan, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Knox has returned to Italy for the first time since she was convicted and imprisoned, but ultimately acquitted, for the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia in 2007. Knox is in Italy to attend a conference in Modena organized by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people who have been convicted for crimes they did not commit.

    Amanda Knox is back in Italy for the first time since her murder trial, set to speak at a conference organized by an aid group for people falsely accused and charged with crimes, NBC News reported.

    The 31-year-old was acquitted of killing her British roommate after a long legal saga.

    Knox was swarmed by media when she arrived at an airport in Milan Thursday.

    She tweeted Wednesday that she wouldn't be speaking with journalists ahead of the speech, hoping it "will speak for itself."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices