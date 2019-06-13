Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for the 1st Time Since Acquittal
Knox was swarmed by media when she arrived at an airport in Milan Thursday
Published 59 minutes ago
Amanda Knox is back in Italy for the first time since her murder trial, set to speak at a conference organized by an aid group for people falsely accused and charged with crimes, NBC News reported.
The 31-year-old was acquitted of killing her British roommate after a long legal saga.
She tweeted Wednesday that she wouldn't be speaking with journalists ahead of the speech, hoping it "will speak for itself."