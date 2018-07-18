This Small Forensics Company Is Suddenly Cracking Cold Cases

April Tinsley is pictured in this updated photo provided by the FBI. A small Virginia DNA analysis firm helped police crack the case 30 years after she was killed.

A small DNA technology company called Parabon NanoLabs has helped solve five cold cases since early May with a new approach to genetic analysis that could spur a massive clearance of unsolved crimes, NBC News reported.

The Virginia company makes use of high-tech DNA analysis, traditional genealogy and online ancestry databases. It's found matches about 60 percent of the time, thanks to suspects or their relatives submitting genetic profiles to public databases.

"I predict we will see dozens or hundreds of cold cases resolved over the next couple of years," researcher CeCe Moore said.

One recent case Parabon NanoLabs helped to bring charges in is that of April Tinsley, an 8-year-old killed in April 1988. Her killer eluded police and the FBI even though they had his DNA — until Moore narrowed the list of potential suspects to two brothers.

