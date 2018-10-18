Powerball Jackpot Swells to $430 Million After No Winner Is Drawn - NBC Bay Area
Powerball Jackpot Swells to $430 Million After No Winner Is Drawn

The current estimated Powerball jackpot still doesn't crack the top 10 largest in U.S. history

Published 2 hours ago

    There was no winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, leaving the jackpot swell to an estimated $430 million.

    Between that pot and the estimated $900 million Mega Millions lottery prize, there are more than $1.3 billion up for grabs in the coming drawings — though the odds of winning remain extremely long.

    The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing were 3, 57, 64, 68 and 69, with a Powerball of 15. The prize was $378 million. The next drawing is Saturday.

    The current estimated Powerball jackpot doesn't crack the top 10 largest in U.S. history, but Friday's Mega Million drawing offers the second largest.

    The largest was a $1.6 billion Powerball game from January 2016 that was split between three tickets purchased in California, Florida and Tennessee.

      

