California

Calif. couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket

Tim Dynes said his wife wanted tacos after they returned from an overseas trip, so they stopped at their favorite taco truck.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

California Lottery

A California couple who stopped to get tacos for dinner became instant millionaires after buying a winning Lottery Scratchers ticket.

Tim Dynes said his wife wanted tacos after they returned from an overseas trip, so they stopped at their favorite taco truck in Patterson, about 85 miles south of Sacramento. Dynes said he usually goes to the gas station mini-mart across the truck to buy a Lottery Scratchers ticket and he did just that.

While waiting for the tacos, Dynes scratched his Diamond 8’s Scratcher ticket and realized he had just won $1 million.

“Nobody knew I won – not even my wife, until I told her on the drive home,” Dynes told the California Lottery.

Dynes said he buys tickets quite often, but this is the first time he's taken a big prize.

The owner of G’s Food Mart will take $5,000 for selling the lucky ticket.

This article tagged under:

CalifornialotteryCalifornia Lottery
