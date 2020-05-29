CNN

CNN Reporter, Crew Released After Arrested During Live Report in Minneapolis

The network later reported that CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker had been in touch with Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized and said the arrests should not have happened.

A CNN reporter and camera crew have been released after they were arrested live on TV by police in Minneapolis on Friday morning near the scene of Thursday night's protests against the killing of George Floyd.

Network correspondent Omar Jimenez and the crew could be seen being taken into custody around 5:15 a.m., although what appeared to be Jimenez's media credentials were visible on him, NBC News reported.

The reason for their arrest was not clear. Minneapolis police did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. CNN reported Minnesota State Patrol made the arrest.

The network later reported that CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker had been in touch with Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized and said the arrests should not have happened.

The network later said the reporting team had been released.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

CNNGeorge Floydtelevision
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us