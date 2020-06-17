Councilman Pushes to Stop Removal of Colorful Hollywood Boulevard BLM and LGBTQ+ Mural

After a mural was painted on a large section of Hollywood Boulevard during Sunday's massive march, LA City councilman Mitch O'Farrell was pushing to commemorate the event. The words "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" can be seen from above, with colors representing the Rainbow Flag and Transgender Pride Flag.

It wasn't exactly clear if that meant the mural would be painted on the boulevard forever, or if the march would be commemorated in some other way.