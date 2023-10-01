Couple sues Disney World over claims that water slide caused severe wedgie

A couple is now suing Disney World after they say a water slide caused a painful wedgie and severe injury.

The lawsuit filed in Orange County on Wednesday is focused on Typhoon Lagoon and the 214-foot water slide there called Humunga Kowabunga.

According to Disney, people plummet down a near-vertical five-story drop. Riders go without a raft or a tube.

The complaint said riders can reach speeds approaching 40 miles per hour and before they go down the slide they are told to "cross their legs at the ankles."

The lawsuit said in this woman's case, when she went down the slide, near the end “her body lifted up, she [became] airborne, and she was slammed downward against The Slide – which increased the likelihood of her legs becoming uncrossed.”

The document said that and “her impact into the standing water at the bottom” caused a "painful wedgie" and immediate bleeding.

The lawsuit said an ambulance took the wife to a hospital, and she was eventually taken to another hospital for a specialist. It continued on to say she "suffered severe and permanent bodily injury" to her private area and "damage to her internal organs."

Now, she and her husband are suing Disney for more than $50,000. They are accusing the company of negligence and say Disney failed to provide her and other riders with proper protective clothing and failed to warn them of inherent dangers.

The lawsuit said had Disney warned her about the risk, she would not have gone down the slide.

WESH 2 has reached out to Disney regarding the incident and is waiting to hear back.