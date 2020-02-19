Kansas

Crossing Guard, 88, Killed Saving 2 Children From Car, School Says

Bob Nill is being hailed a hero for saving a 7-year-old and 11-year-old on their way to Christ The King Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas

Photofusion/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A beloved school crossing guard in Kansas died after he was hit by a car while saving two young children, the school said in a Facebook post.

Bob Nill, 88, was helping children cross the street just before 8 a.m. Tuesday near Christ The King Catholic School in Kansas City when he saw a car approaching. Nill stopped two children from stepping off the sidewalk so they would not be hit by the vehicle.

Nill was then struck by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

U.S. & World

Julian Assange 8 hours ago

Lawyer: Trump Offered Assange a Pardon If He Cleared Russia of DNC Hack

Richard Grenell 3 hours ago

Trump Taps Loyalist Grenell as Nation’s Top Intel Official

"All the children of the school are safe and we prayed a rosary immediately as a school for Mr. Nill," the school said in its Facebook post. In a second post, the school called Nill a "hero" for saving the two children.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

KansasKansas City
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us