Food & Recipes

Exclusive: Award-winning Chef Sean MacDonald takes us inside his new Parisian-inspired burger bistro

California Live correspondent Lilliana Vazquez gets a first-look inside Santa Monica’s Burgette, a Parisian-style burger bistro elevating the American classic. Chef & owner Sean MacDonald shares the intentionality behind the space and menu, including the ‘La Viviane’ burger named after his grandmother. Plus, learn his go-to fish sandwich sauce recipe you can have on repeat all summer long.  

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sean’s Fish Sandwich Sauce

Ingredients—

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 tsp pickled shallot + liquid

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

• 1 tsp fish sauce

• 1 tsp pickles, minced  

• Zest of 1 lemon  

• 1 tbsp dill

• 1 tbsp tarragon

• 1 tbsp chive

• Salt, to taste

Method—

1) Finely chop 1 tsp of shallot and cover in lemon juice, set aside for 15-20 minutes. 

2) Finely chop herbs (dill, tarragon, chive) and pickles. Chef MacDonald uses gherkins or cornichons. 

3) Combine all ingredients with the mayonnaise and zest lemon into the mix.

4) Serve on your favorite fish sandwich! Chef MacDonald loves to pair this with a salmon burger.

food Apr 15

Here are some delicious recipe ideas using fresh spring produce

Feb 21

Make the best banana bread with just 10 minutes & a blender

This article tagged under:

Food & Recipes
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us