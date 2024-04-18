Exclusive: Award-winning Chef Sean MacDonald takes us inside his new Parisian-inspired burger bistro

Sean’s Fish Sandwich Sauce

Ingredients—

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 tsp pickled shallot + liquid

• 1 tsp fish sauce

• 1 tsp pickles, minced

• Zest of 1 lemon

• 1 tbsp dill

• 1 tbsp tarragon

• 1 tbsp chive

• Salt, to taste

Method—

1) Finely chop 1 tsp of shallot and cover in lemon juice, set aside for 15-20 minutes.

2) Finely chop herbs (dill, tarragon, chive) and pickles. Chef MacDonald uses gherkins or cornichons.

3) Combine all ingredients with the mayonnaise and zest lemon into the mix.

4) Serve on your favorite fish sandwich! Chef MacDonald loves to pair this with a salmon burger.