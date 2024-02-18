2 officers, 1 firefighter killed responding to domestic violence call in Minnesota

Two police officers and a firefighter were killed in Burnsville, Minnesota responding to "a call of a family in danger" Sunday morning, according Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day," Walz said. "My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville."

Other officers were reportedly injured, Walz said, but details on their conditions were not provided.

Burnsville Police Department confirmed to NBC News there was an "active scene" but did not provide additional information. NBC News affiliate KARE reported that police have been gathered in the Burnsville neighborhood since early Sunday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on social media that it was responding to a scene in Burnsville "where there have been reports of officers involved in a domestic-related shooting."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar previously posted on X that she was informed three officers were shot in Burnsville. NBC News has not independently confirmed the report.

"Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville," Klobuchar wrote. "They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

Both the City of Golden Valley, located 20 miles north of Burnsville, and the West St. Paul police departments offered condolences on social media, noting that it was two officers and a paramedic shot in the incident.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara also posted on X asking the public, “Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning.”

Jim Nash, a Minnesota state representative, also posted to social media on the report.

“My heart is heavy for the families of these officers, the community of Burnsville, and for our country because this headline is not unique," Nash wrote.

Incorporated in 1964, Burnsville is a suburb located south of both Minneapolis and St. Paul. According to the city's website, it's the ninth largest suburb in the metro area with more than 64,000 residents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

