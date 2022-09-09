In First Address, King Charles III Vows ‘Lifelong Service' and Announces New Royal Titles

In his first public address since ascending to the throne, King Charles III said he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vowed to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,” he said, delivering the address with a framed photo of the queen on a desk.

His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

The new king pledged to uphold the “constitutional principles at the heart of our nation" as Her Majesty the Queen did “with such unswerving devotion."

"Wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life," Charles said.

The king announced that his eldest son William, heir to the throne, would succeed him as Duke of Cornwall, creating him "Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty."

William's wife Katherine, the now-former Duchess of Cambridge, will known as the Princesses of Wales.

Charles added that he wanted to express his "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, have been in a tense relationship with Britain’s royal family since they stepped away from royal duties and left the U.K. in early 2020, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

He closed the address with a personal message to his “darling Mama":

"As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years."