Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34-Count Felony Indictment in Manhattan Hush Money Case

What to Know Former President Donald Trump faced a Manhattan judge Tuesday for arraignment on charges contained in a just-unsealed grand jury indictment; he returns to Florida after the hearing and is scheduled to deliver a public address from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night

Hundreds of protesters on both sides flanked streets around Trump Tower in midtown and the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where a motorcade took the 45th president Tuesday afternoon

The 76-year-old Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges contained in the hush money indictment and has consistently denied wrongdoing; he faces separate criminal investigations in Atlanta and Washington over his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election

A stone-faced Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with a 34-count felony Manhattan grand jury indictment that cements him in history as the first U.S. president, sitting or former, to be criminally charged.

The 76-year-old Trump denied dozens of charges of falsifying business records for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women as his 2016 presidential campaign wrapped up. The indictment was unsealed in a brief proceeding before Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial of the Trump Organization's former CFO.

The statement of facts released alongside the indictment offers a more detailed account of the alleged crimes in Trump's "catch and kill" scheme during a two-year period to keep potentially damning information from preventing the former president's path to the White House.

As alleged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump paid three separate individuals to keep them quiet, including a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have information about a child Trump fathered out of wedlock; former Playboy model Karen McDougal who claimed to have an affair with Trump; and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president is due back in court at the end of the year, in December. His lawyers asked about excusing Trump from attending in person due to the extraordinary security measures. Judge Juan Merchan said he would not impose a gag order, for now.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not indicated whether he plans to seek jail time in the event of a conviction.

"At it's core, this case today is one with allegations like so many of our white-collar cases, allegations that someone lied again and again to protect their interests," Bragg explained at a press conference following the arraignment.

Read the indictment here.

Trump made the not guilty plea himself, while one of his attorneys spoke for the defense. He exited the courtroom, ignoring questions from reporters down the hall, and left in his motorcade bound for LaGuardia Airport.

Outside the courthouse, after Trump left, his lawyers spoke to reporters and a crowd of onlookers, seeking to downplay the case against the former president.

"I was surprised there were no facts in there," Joe Tacopina, one of Trump's lawyers, said. "Normally in an indictment you'd have alleged facts."

Earlier, Trump waved to throngs of people, some decrying his indictment, others lauding it, as he headed into Manhattan Criminal Court, where hundreds gathered to bear as close witness as possible to the historic proceedings.

The former president was informed of his arrest, then processed, fingerprinted and arraigned on the 15th floor, Part 59 in the Manhattan Criminal Court building. No mugshot was taken, sources said. He looked soberly at the throngs of reporters lining the hallway as he headed in for his arraignment, which happened in the same courtroom where Harvey Weinstein was tried and convicted of rape and sexual assault in February 2020.

Trump and his defense team have repeatedly and vociferously denied any wrongdoing.

As his motorcade headed to the courthouse, a 4-mile drive from Trump Tower earlier in the day, the former president posted a message on his Truth Social account that read, "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Hundreds of people -- from media to gawkers to supporters and protesters -- flanked the streets outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was quickly whisked away by her security team as chaos intensified, and Trump Tower in midtown, where NYPD barricades have been in place since last week.

Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse

The Manhattan grand jury returned an indictment Thursday in the case of payments Trump allegedly authorized one-time fixer and attorney Michael Cohen to give porn Star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign to keep claims of an extramarital affair quiet. The indictment had remained sealed until Tuesday's court hearing.

Judge Juan Merchan said he would not issue a gag order to prevent Trump or his attorneys from speaking publicly about the case.

It's not entirely clear how quickly the process will move forward, considering there is no precedent. It's unlikely the former president could be exposed to some of the processes any other New York defendant would. He has kept his Secret Service detail with him, and they have to protect him for as long as he opts to keep them by his side.

The developments may have significant implications for the 2024 presidential election. The 76-year-old Trump has insisted he would continue to seek the Republican nomination even if the grand jury voted to indict.

Legally, an indictment does not block him from running. Prosecutors haven't said if they planned to seek prison time in the event of a conviction, though that also wouldn't preclude Trump from running for president or winning next year.

For a man whose presidency was defined by one obliterated norm after another, the indictment sets up yet another never-before-seen spectacle.

A grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Here's what the case is all about.

Trump Denial and Next Steps

Trump's team has denied wrongdoing throughout the investigation and vociferously did so again Tuesday. Tacopina said the former president didn't commit any crime and vowed to “vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

Tacopina has accused prosecutors of "distorting laws" to try to take down the former president. He has described Trump as a victim of extortion who had to pay the money because the allegations were going to be embarrassing to him “regardless of the campaign.”

In a lengthy statement of his own issued the day of the grand jury vote, Trump echoed the claims his attorneys made earlier Thursday, calling the case "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

He also once again called the investigation a "Witch-hunt," and went on to go after Bragg, whom he called "a disgrace...doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on."

President Joe Biden, who has yet to formally announce that he’s seeking reelection next year, and other leading Democrats have largely had little to say about it.

Asked about the matter Tuesday, a White House spokesperson said the president was focused on the American people, not matters related to Trump.

The former president made the claims on his Truth Social platform. So far, the Manhattan DA's office has declined to comment on the posts. News 4's Adam Harding reports.

Trump's Legal Woes: Beyond the Manhattan Indictment

The indictment marks an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.

Even as Trump pursues his latest White House campaign, there is no question an indictment gives fodder to his longstanding critics.

Besides the hush money inquiry in New York, Trump faces criminal investigations in Atlanta and Washington over his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election.

A Justice Department special counsel has also been presenting evidence before a grand jury investigating Trump’s possession of hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate.

It is not clear when those investigations will end or whether they might result in criminal charges, but they will continue regardless of what happens in New York, underscoring the ongoing gravity – and broad geographic scope – of the legal challenges facing the former president.

Eric Tucker, Michael R. Sisak, Jill Colvin and Michelle L. Price of the Associated Press contributed to this report