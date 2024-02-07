Okey dokey, Artichoke Festival: You do tempt our thistle-loving cravings

What to Know 2024 Artichoke Festival at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center

June 8 and 9, 2024

$20 (Saturday or Sunday ticket)

THE WINDOW FOR PRETTY PETALS... is now opening around California, with people looking to the deserts for early wildflowers as well as destinations known for cultivating colorful specimens, like The Flower Fields in Carlsbad. Almond blossoms will hold spectacular sway around Modesto as February deepens, and soon? So many of us will be mooning over the California poppy, an orange icon that is synonymous with April in many Golden State spots. But other petal-obsessed people are gazing in the direction of Monterey, where a different sort of petal will capture our flavor-seeking fancy. It's the sort of palate-pleasing petal we peel off an artichoke, again and again, all to dip it in a garlicky aioli or a dish of peppery olive oil. Petals are plentiful at the Artichoke Festival, and if these tasty toothsome leaves are your pleasure, you'll want to secure your ticket soon.

THE DELICIOUS DIPPABLE TO-DO... will come to a gentle boil, or head of steam, if you prefer, at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center on June 8 and 9. That's just a short scoot away from Castroville, a town that has all sorts of chokie cred, so you can bet the globe-y goodness will be truly artichoice (which is something choice that is, well, related to artichokes). Engaging cooking demos, a variety of artichoke bites, wine tasting, a quilt show, and live entertainment are some of the staples of the food festival. But here's something to keep in mind: There are other artichoke events beyond the weekend-long gathering, with a Bocce Ball Extravaganza in March and a haunted house near Halloween, if you really want to go deep into the Dipverse, which is the realm that artichoke aficionados love most. So, how much do you love artichokes? This thistle is an enduring California classic: Celebrate its prickle-petal'd perfection, in Monterey, just before spring makes way for summer.