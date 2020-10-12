Photos: Scenes From the Streets Outside Staples Center After the Lakers' Historic Win

Fans gathered outside Staples Center Sunday night to celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers' 17th NBA title.

What started as a peaceful gathering turned chaotic later in the evening when several businesses were damaged and vandalized. Health officials had earlier warned fans to avoid large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The LAPD reported dozens of arrests, including one for vandalism and five for looting. Other arrests involved failure to disperse.

Below, photos from downtown Los Angeles.