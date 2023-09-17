Planes collide at air racing show in Reno, killing both pilots

Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The deceased pilots have been identified as Chris Rushing, who flew out of Van Nuys in Los Angeles, and Nick Macy of Tulelake, Calif.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

“I am completely devastated and heartbroken today,” said Fred Telling, Chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and President of the T-6 Class, in a post on X. “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.