Rallying in New York City to Stop AAPI Hate

New York politicians and residents gather in a rally to stop anti-Asian violence in Midtown Manhattan on April 1

Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
Protestors held signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally organized by the NYC The Museum of Korean American Heritage at Ktown on April 1.
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
Senator Chuck Schumer spoke at a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City Ktown on April 1.
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
U.S. House Representative Gregory W. Meeks spoke at April 1 Stop Asian Hate rally in Midtown Manhattan.
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
People gathered by Ktown in Midtown Manhattan on April 1 for a Stop Asian Hate rally.
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
Three protestors attended the rally by Herald Square, holding signs that read "We belong here" and "I am American too."

Stop Asian Hate

Stop Asian Hate

