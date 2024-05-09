President Biden arrives in Bay Area to attend campaign receptions

President Joe Biden landed Thursday evening at Moffett Field Air Base in Mountain View for a short visit to the Bay Area for campaign fundraisers.

Air Force One touched down at 7:25 p.m. at Moffett, and from there Biden boarded a helicopter to fly into San Francisco, according to the White House.

On Friday, the president will attend an afternoon fundraiser in Portola Valley hosted by billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. Biden will then head to Palo Alto at the home of former Google and Yahoo executive, Marissa Mayer.

According the White House, Biden will leave for Seattle after the two Bay Area events later Friday.

Ahead of Biden’s arrival in Portola Valley, a protest is planned along Alpine Road Friday morning. AROC or The Arab Resources and Organizing Center is encouraging a "human billboard" of protesters who are against the U.S. sending military aid to Israel. This comes after the president shifted his policy Thursday, threatening to withhold weapons if Israel proceeds a full-scale invasion of Rafah.

California Street is closed between Powell and Taylor streets all day Thursday and Friday, as is Mason Street between Pine and Sacramento streets, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. The California cable car line will also be replaced by buses both days.

Biden last visited the region in February for a brief trip that also included multiple reelection campaign fundraisers, as well as a meeting with the widow and daughter of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who had recently died.

First Lady Jill Biden is also visiting the Bay Area on Thursday, but was traveling separately from her husband and coming from a campaign event in Portland. She is scheduled to attend another campaign event in Marin County on Thursday evening before leaving Friday for Southern California.