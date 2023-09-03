Roads turn to rivers in Las Vegas as flooding causes damage throughout Nevada

Las Vegas residents on Sunday were drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death.

A marginal risk for excessive rainfall was expected on Sunday before conditions were likely to dry out for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rainfall over the past couple of days resulted in 24 water rescues, including more than 30 vehicles stranded in water and about a dozen people rescued from standing or moving water, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

We had a busy morning with two swift water rescues, both around 7 a.m.:

- Three vehicles stranded in the water near Sahara and Decatur

- Three vehicles stalled in water near Charleston and Commerce



On Saturday morning Las Vegas Fire & Rescue found a body in northwest Las Vegas of an individual believed to have drowned after being reported by bystanders as having been swept away by moving water, KSNV reported. A cause of death and the name of person were not immediately released by authorities.

Over the last two days, some areas in and around Las Vegas got more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain, according to data from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

Las Vegas is up to 3.9 inches (9.9 centimeters) of rain for 2023, which is 1.2 inches (3 centimeters) above normal and only 0.19 inches (0.48 centimeters) below the city’s normal annual precipitation, according to the weather service.

The city had already been hit last month with rain from Tropical Storm Hilary that covered the Las Vegas Strip and prompted several water rescues.

Besides flooding streets and sidewalks in Las Vegas, the heavy rainfall has also closed down all lanes of I-15 south of Jean. But officials announced late Saturday night that all lanes on the freeway were once again open.

A flood watch remained in effect through Monday morning for portions of eastern, north central, northeast and south central Nevada, according to the weather service.

In northern Nevada, tens of thousands of people have become stranded at the Burning Man festival after rain caused flooding and muddy conditions there.

Revelers at the music festival remained in mostly good spirits, however.

“We are a little bit dirty and muddy but spirits are high. The party still going,” said Scott London, a Southern California photographer, adding that the travel limitations offered “a view of Burning Man that a lot of us don’t get to see.”