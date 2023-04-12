Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Faces First Call to Resign From a Member of Congress

Feinstein has not voted in the Senate since Feb. 16 and said early March she had been diagnosed with shingles

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., became the first member of Congress to call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to resign.

"It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign," he tweeted on Wednesday. "We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

Khanna elaborated in a message to NBC News: "We have a crisis in the judiciary with extremist judges stripping away women’s rights. You can’t preach on television about the danger of these judges and then sit silently as Senator Feinstein misses vote after vote to confirm pro-choice judges."

"It’s time for California officials who care deeply about reproductive rights to call on her to step down at this moment in history," he said.

