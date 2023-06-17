Teen on bike saw out-of-control car hurtling toward him before horrific crash

A 13-year-old boy who was riding his bike when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver said he remembers seeing the car careening toward him on a South Los Angeles street.

The next thing Julio Flores can recall is waking up in the hospital with serious injuries.

“I saw a car losing control, and it was right in front of me,” said Julio. “At the moment, I just froze. I didn’t know what to do.

“I just woke up in the hospital. I thought it was a dream.”

The horrific crash on Main Street near 27th Street in Historic South-Central Los Angeles around 7:30 p.m. May 16 left Julio with a broken femur and arm fractures. Julio was launched into the air after impact and landed on a sidewalk.

The 2014 Kia Optima with four men inside was stolen earlier in the 300 block of West 14th Street, police said. The driver was speeding when he lost control and began fish-tailing, entering oncoming traffic before striking Julio.

Detectives obtained video that captured the stolen vehicle being abandoned by the thieves at 8 a.m. May 17. The car was eventually impounded by the LAPD.

No arrests have been reported.

The four men were described as between 18 and 20 years old.

The driver wore a black sweater, black pants and black sneakers and had a black-and- white backpack.

One passenger wore a gray sweater, black pants and and white shoes.

Passenger 2 had shoulder-length black hair a white T-shirt black pants and shoes.

Passenger 3 wore a black sweater, black pants and white shoes.

The auto theft suspect was a man between 35 and 40 years old who wore a black-and- white hoodie, dark pants and red sneakers.

The LAPD investigator can be reached at 213-833-3713. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.