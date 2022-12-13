A Southwest Airlines agent helped a young girl reunite with her beloved stuffed animal after the furry friend was left behind in a rental car, the company announced in a Facebook post.

Jessica, a Southwest Airlines employee, and her daughter, Luna, were visiting Dallas, Texas, to celebrate Jessica’s 10th anniversary with the company. As they returned home, Luna realized she left behind her stuffed animal, Dog Dog, in the rental car.

Jessica reached out to a Southwest Airlines agent in Dallas and explained the situation. From there, Christina, an agent with Southwest, drove to the rental car company and retrieved little Dog Dog.

Though the furry friend was in safe hands, Dog Dog was still far from home. As Dog Dog waited for Luna’s return to Dallas, Christina held onto the doll and even traveled with her temporary companion, taking photos of their adventures along the way.

Southwest Airlines

Finally, a month later, Luna returned to Dallas and was reunited with Dog Dog! Christina also gifted Luna a photo album chronicling Dog Dog's adventures at Southwest Airlines.

"I have the pleasure of seeing small acts of kindness often as a Southwest Airlines employee and to be on the receiving end as a passenger made my day!" Jessica said. "I'm so grateful to Christina and I always tell people at the company that they need a friend like her."