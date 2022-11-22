Teens Rescued After Roller Coaster Stalls Mid-ride and Traps Guests 65 Feet in the Air

It was a birthday celebration gone awry for four teens at a California amusement park when the roller coaster they were on stalled mid-ride, trapping them 65 feet in the air.

The teens were riding the Crazy Dane Coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands, a suburb just north of Sacramento, when the ride suddenly stopped Monday night.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and used an extendable aerial ladder to rescue the teens from an upper track about three-stories high, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Crews are responding for a rescue at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands. 1 Roller Coaster car is stuck with several occupants. pic.twitter.com/AO3P8EHb1C — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 22, 2022

It is unclear what caused the ride to suddenly stop. However, fire crews told NBC News affiliate KCRA that they believe it was a mechanical failure.

One of the passengers, Estrella Gulo, told KCRA that her anxiety grew when the ride began to slow down and got worse when the car suddenly stopped.

“I do not recommend it,” Gulo said. “It was a bad experience.”

Gulo added, “I will not come back.”

The park reportedly apologies to the teens with free slushies.

The Scandia Fun Center, which advertises its tagline as "It's a Scream," hosts batting cages, bumper boats, go-karts, arcade and mini-golf. The company’s website showcases seven rides including the Crazy Dane Coaster. According to Roller Coaster Database, which collections information on amusement park rides, Crazy Dane was originally known as Wild Mouse and operated at the Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, before it was relocated to California in 2012.

