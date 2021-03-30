The Day the President Almost Died: A Look Back at the Reagan Assassination Attempt

On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was steps away from the presidential limousine when six shots rang out toward him at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. Three bullets severely wounded three members of Reagan's entourage and security detail – press secretary Jim Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy and Thomas Delahanty, a D.C. police officer. One of the bullets, unbeknownst to Reagan or the Secret Service at the time, had bounced off the door of the limousine and punctured the president's lung before it lodged itself close to his heart.

The 25-year-old gunman, John Hinckley, was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted assassination of a president and sentenced to a 35-year commitment to a mental health facility. Hinckley was transferred out in 2016, and sought "unconditional release" from court supervision in 2020 – just four decades shy of the shooting.