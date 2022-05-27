One hundred and sixty-nine people have been killed in school-related mass shootings in America since 1999, when two teenage students rampaged through Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado and murdered 13 people — 12 teen schoolmates and a teacher.

Since Columbine, gun violence has continued with increasing regularity on campuses across the country. Fourteen mass shootings have happened since 1999, defined as four or more people killed.

Elementary schools, high schools, college campuses.

The victims have been as young as six. Some were teachers, professors and campus employees.

These are their names.

Columbine High School, 1999

Mark Leffingwell/AFP via Getty Images

Twelve teenagers and a teacher were killed in their school in Littleton, Colorado. Many others were injured before the gunmen -- two Columbine students -- took their own lives.

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

William Dave Sanders, 47

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Red Lake High School, 2005

Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images)

A 16-year-old former student killed his grandfather and his grandfather's girlfriend at their home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, then went to nearby Red Lake Senior High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.

Derrick Brun, 28

Dewayne Lewis, 15

Daryl Lussier, 58

Chase Lussier, 15

Neva Rogers, 62

Chanelle Rosebear, 15

Michelle Sigana, 32

Thurlene Stillday, 15

Alicia White, 15

West Nickel Mines School, 2006

Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images

A 32-year-old man entered an Amish schoolhouse near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, dismissed the boys, bound the girls, and fatally shot five of them before killing himself. Five others were wounded.

Naomi Rose Ebersol, 7

Marian Stoltzfus Fisher, 13

Lena Zook Miller, 7

Mary Liz Miller, 8

Anna Mae Stoltzfus, 12

Virginia Tech University, 2007

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A 23-year-old gunman killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007 and injured more than two dozen other people. The attacker, a student at the school, then killed himself.

Ross Alameddine, 20

Jamie Bishop, 35

Brian Bluhm, 25

Ryan Clark, 22

Austin Cloyd, 18

Jocelyne Couture-Nowak, 49

Daniel Perez Cuevas, 21

Kevin Granata, 45

Matthew Gwaltney, 24

Caitlin Hammaren, 19

Jeremy Herbstritt, 27

Rachael Hill, 18

Emily Hilscher, 19

Matthew La Porte, 20

Jarrett Lane, 22

Henry Lee, 20

Liviu Librescu, 76

Partahi Lombantoruan, 34

Lauren McCain, 20

Daniel O'Neil, 22

Juan Ramon Ortiz, 26

G.V. Palanivel, 51

Minal Panchal, 26

Erin Peterson, 18

Michael Pohle, 23

Julia Pryde, 23

Mary Read, 19

Reema Samaha, 18

Waleed Mohamed Shaalan, 32

Leslie Sherman, 20

Maxine Turner, 22

Nicole White, 20

Northern Illinois University, 2008

Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images

A 27-year-old former student shot and killed five people and wounded more than 20 others at the school in DeKalb, Illinois, before killing himself.

Gayle Dubowski, 20

Catalina Garcia, 20

Julianna Gehant, 32

Ryanne Mace, 19

Daniel Parmenter, 20

Oikos University, 2012

Getty Images

A former nursing student fatally shot seven people at the small private college in East Oakland, California. He died in prison in 2019.

Tshering Bhutia, 38

Doris Chibuko, 40

Sonam Choedon, 33

Grace Kim, 23

Katleen Ping, 24

Judith Seymour, 53

Lydia Sim, 21

Sandy Hook Elementary, 2012

Mario Tama/Getty Images

A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators. He took his own life.

Charlotte Helen Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Rachel D'Avino, 29

Olivia Rose Engel, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Dawn Hochsprung, 47

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine F. Hsu, 6

Catherine V. Hubbard, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Nancy Lanza, 52

Jesse Lewis, 6

Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, 6

James Mattioli, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Anne Marie Murphy, 52

Emilie Parker, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Noah Pozner, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Lauren Rousseau, 30

Mary Sherlach, 56

Victoria Soto, 27

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

University of California, Santa Barbara, 2014

David McNew

A 22-year-old college student fatally stabbed or shot six students near the school in Isla Vista, California, and injured several others before he killed himself.

George Chen, 19

Katherine Cooper, 22

Cheng Yuan Hong, 20

Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, 20

Weihan Wang, 20

Veronika Weiss, 19

Marysville Pilchuck High School, 2012

David Ryder/Getty Images

A 15-year-old attacker used text messages to draw several cousins and friends to his cafeteria table at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Washington state on October 12, 2012. He killed four of them before killing himself.

Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14

Andrew Fryberg, 15

Zoe Galasso, 14

Gia Soriano, 14

Umpqua Community College, 2015

Getty Images

A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.

Lucero Alcaraz, 19

Treven Taylor Anspach, 20

Rebecka Ann Carnes, 18

Quinn Glen Cooper, 18

Kim Saltmarsh Dietz, 59

Lucas Eibel, 18

Jason Dale Johnson, 33

Lawrence Levine, 67

Sarena Dawn Moore, 44

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 2018

Getty Images

An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. The 20-year-old gunman, a former student of the school, pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Scott Beigel, 35

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Feis, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Christopher Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

Santa Fe High School, 2018

A 17-year-old gunman, a student at the school, opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people. He has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

Jared Black, 17

Shana Fisher, 16

Christian Riley Garcia, 15

Kyle McLeod, 15

Ann Perkins, 64

Angelique Ramirez, 15

Sabika Sheikh, 18

Chris Stone, 17

Cynthia Tisdale, 63

Kimberly Vaughan, 14

Oxford High School, 2021

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

A sophomore student is accused of killing four people and wounding others at his school in Oxford, Michigan, near Detroit Nov. 30, 2021. He remains in jail awaiting trial on murder charges. His parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say they ignored warning signs.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Tate Myre, 16

Justin Shilling, 17

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Robb Elementary School, 2022

On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Jacklyn Cazares, 9

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Jose Flores Jr., 10

Irma Garcia, 48

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Eliana "Ellie" Garcia, 9

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Tess Marie Mata, 10

Miranda Mathis, 11

Eva Mireles, 44

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Maite Yuleana Rodríguez, 10

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, 10

Layla Salazar, 11

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10