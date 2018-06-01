Hate on the Ballot: At Least 8 White Nationalists in Races Across US

At least eight white nationalists are on ballots in various state and federal races across the country, running openly on messages of hate, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

NBC News' Morgan Radford spoke with Arthur Jones, an American neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier who is running for Congress in Illinois as a Republican. Jones, who wants to make Chicago's neighborhoods 90 percent white, was challenged on his racist views by Radford. (Watch the exchange in the video above this story.)





The Republican Party has disavowed Jones and another white nationalist GOP candidate, Patrick Little, who is running in California for a U.S. Senate seat.