Bay Area Voter Registration Ramps Up as November Election Looms

The Bay Area did its part in stepping up efforts to get people to register to vote on Tuesday, which marked National Voter Registration Day.

More than 900,000 people in Santa Clara County are already registered and the Registrar of Voters was hoping to get that tally past 1 million by end of day Monday.

San Jose resident Varun Gariney, who recently became a United States citizen, registered to vote for the time on Tuesday.

"I feel everybody has the right to vote and I want to be a proactive part of the voting process and make a difference," Gariney said.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office offered free swag to people registering.

In Richmond, a teen voter registration even was held to help spark more engagement in the upcoming election.

Others are trying to make it easy to get your ballot counted, that is why the SAP Center said it will now be a ballot drop off point. The San Jose Sharks Foundation has also launched a voter engagement campaign to help people register.

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and in the Bay Area, there are several organizations and opportunities to make sure eligible voters are able to register for the November election. Cierra Johnson reports.

Bay Area tech giants are stepping up as well.

With just 42 days before the election, Facebook has pledged to try to get 4 million users to register to vote and is more than halfway to its goal.

"I think social media is having a big impact telling people what to do," said Evelyn Mendez with the Santa Clara County Registrar of voters.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 19.