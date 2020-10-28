Voters Drop Off Ballots at Registrar's Office to Avoid Chances of Fraud

With heightened concerns about fraud this election, many voters say they aren’t taking any chances and are going out of their way to return ballots directly to the Registrar of Voters office.

In Santa Clara County, more than 447,000 people have already cast their ballots. A little more than 220,000 people put their ballots in drop boxes, and nearly the same amount chose to mail them in.

“I feel safer to drop my ballot off at the same place where it’s counted,” said Carol Bautista, who drove 13 miles to turn in their ballots at the office.

But Evelyn Mendez with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office says there’s no need to make a special trip to drop off ballots at this box.

“All of our drop boxes are safe and have a special tamper seal so we will know if anyone tries to alter it,” she said.

Tinesha Modeste’s 19-year-old son is a first time voter. She turned in his ballot and her own Wednesday. She says she felt their votes were just too valuable to mail.

“I wanted to make sure it got where it needed to go. Anything can happen in the mail,” Modeste said.

Rosie Sanchez of San Jose agrees, saying, “I think the post office is unreliable. I didn’t even receive my original ballot.”

Meanwhile, Twitter is pinning this warning to the timeline of its users that unverified election results could be posted on social media, and it's asking people to be careful about what they read.

While across the country the outcome may not be known election night, Santa Clara County says it will know who the voters chose for president.

Mendez said they’re not expecting a delay and will have results on Election Day.