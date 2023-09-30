politics

Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulls fire alarm ahead of vote to pass short-term funding bill

Bowman’s office acknowledged he pulled the alarm, but suggested it was unintentional

By Ginger Gibson and Rebecca Kaplan | NBC News

The House Administration Committee is investigating why Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., pulled a fire alarm in a Capitol office building on Saturday, according to a post on social media by the committee.

“Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

"Rep. Jamal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning," an account controlled by the Republicans on the House Administration Committee wrote on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, including spelling the congressman's first name incorrectly. "An investigation into why it was pulled is underway."

